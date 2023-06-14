18 Fishtown bars and restaurants running summer happy hour promotion

As the days get longer and hotter, Philadelphians may want to head outside after work and look for fun ways to unwind. Enter Fishtown Taps, a new summer happy hour promotion running at 18 bars and restaurants in the trendy neighborhood.

The deals take place each Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Fans of Center City Sips will be happy to know that the drink deals are practically identical, with participating businesses offering $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 cocktails alongside a bevy of discounted appetizers.

There are at least 18 bars and restaurants taking part in the inaugural Fishtown Taps, though more will be revealed through the summer on the Philly-based Fynd app, which can be downloaded for free on Apple's app store and Google Play. Check out the map below for all participating establishments.

A full list of the bars and restaurants and their deals can be found at the Fishtown Taps site. More information will become available on the Fishtown District's website and Instagram.

Each Tuesday evening through Labor Day

5-7 p.m. | $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails, pay-as-you-go

18 locations in Fishtown

Philadelphia, PA 19125