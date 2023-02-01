More Culture:

February 01, 2023

LaScala's Beach Bar to replace shuttered Laguna in Brigantine

The new restaurant will feature live music and events throughout the summer

By Michael Tanenbaum
LaScala's Beach Bar Brigantine Street View/Google Maps

LaScala's Beach Bar will take over the 1400 Ocean Ave. property in Brigantine this summer, replacing the closed Laguna Grill & Rum Bar.

Laguna Grill & Rum Bar closed its doors at the end of the last shore season after a run of more than a decade on the beachfront in Brigantine.

Now, a new beach bar from LaScala's Restaurant Group is set to replace it. 

MORE NEWSMarc Vetri's new restaurant, Pizzeria Salvy, will be a tribute to his father

LaScala's Beach Bar is slated to open this summer, bringing indoor and outdoor bars to the remodeled property at 1400 Ocean Ave. The owners are the same team behind LaScala's Fire, which has locations in Marlton, Glassboro, Villanova and Philadelphia.

Alicia DiMichele, the wife of the new bar's owner, gave a tour of the gutted building in a video on TikTok. She explained that it will have more of an open concept than its predecessor.

@aliciadimichele LaScala’s Beach Bar coming summer 2023👏🏻 #brigantinenj #theplacetobe #ReadySetLift ♬ original sound - aliciadimichele

The new bar will feature live music and DJs during the summer months. Details about the menu aren't yet available, but LaScala's Fire is known for its wood-fired pizza, pasta and other Italian and American dishes. The cocktail menu is expected to have a rotating list of local craft beers, wines and spirits, WildwoodVideoArchive reported

Michael Tanenbaum
