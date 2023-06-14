Iron Hill Brewery's Father's Day beer is brewed with terrible dad jokes

To celebrate Father's Day this weekend, Iron Hill Brewery created a limited-edition beer dedicated to one of dads' favorite things. Not golf, or grills, or books about World War II — absolutely awful puns.

The Dad's Got Jokes Juicy Lager is a 5% ABV brew with notes of tropical fruit and citrus. It was literally made with some of the worst dad jokes, spelled out in the hops before they went into the vats. Zingers were crowdsourced from social media and include classics like, "Where do monkeys drink beer? Monkey bars."

The beer will be available on draft at all Iron Hill locations — including its two spots in Philly and those in the suburbs and South Jersey — starting Thursday, June 15.

The brewery is rolling out an entire Father's Day menu for the occasion, available between Thursday and Sunday, June 18. Dishes include scallops & bacon, BBQ babyback ribs and a bourbon peach cheesecake mousse for dessert. Each item also features its own groan-worthy pun, printed underneath its description on the menu.

Dad's Got Jokes Juicy Lager will be sold in 16 oz cans, too, but supplies are extremely limited. As one tomato might say to the other, better ketchup.

