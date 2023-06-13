Herr's announces Flavored by Philly chip contest finalists

Snack lovers know they can count on Herr's to provide unique chip flavors, including mustard, pickle and horseradish and cheddar. The Chester County company has just released three more flavors, all with a particularly Philly flair.

Herr's announced the finalists in its Flavored by Philly contest, which called for chip ideas based on local small businesses: Korean BBQ wings by Mike's BBQ; roast pork sandwich by John's Roast Pork; and tomato pie by Corropolese Bakery.

“Herr’s is a brand that grew up in Philly and we remain true to our Philly roots," said Ed Herr, chairman and CEO of Herr’s. "Through Flavored by Philly, we wanted to highlight other small businesses and their signature flavors to give the people of our community a unique experience they could really get excited about."

The new flavors are available for purchase now through Aug. 8 online and in stores. Tasters can vote for their favorite, with the winner earning its corresponding small business $10,000. $5,000 will be given to the person who submitted the winning flavor.

Herr's launched the competition last fall, calling on the public for ideas based on small businesses in the Philadelphia region. The company received about 1,500 flavor submissions that included everything from cannoli to pierogi.

A panel of judges, which included Herr as well as 'Top Chef' finalist and all-star Jen Carroll (of Philly's Spice Finch restaurant), narrowed down submissions to the three finalists.

This year's competition follows the success of the inaugural 2022 contest, which saw the crowning of the long hots and sharp provolone flavor. Other finalists chosen last summer included the ketchup and hot sauce (215) Special Sauce chip and the cheesesteak-inspired Wiz Wit chip.

Learn more about this year's funky Philly flavors below:

Korean BBQ Wings

Source/Herr's Korean BBQ wing flavored chips inspired by Mike's BBQ in Philadelphia

The Korean BBQ wings flavor is inspired by Mike's BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street. The Herr's chip combines mild heat with smoky sweetness to capture the tangy chicken-wing taste.

"Our Korean BBQ Wings were nominated as (a Herr's) Flavor along side some other amazing businesses," the team behind the South Philly restaurant said on Instagram. "It’s an incredible honor to represent Philadelphia!"



Roast Pork Sandwich

Source/Herr's Roast pork sandwich flavored chips inspired by John's Roast Pork in Philadelphia

The roast pork sandwich flavored chips are inspired by John's Roast Pork, a cheesesteak joint located at 14 E. Snyder Ave. The restaurant's award-winning roast pork sandwich was passed down from Abruzze, Italy through the owners' family, and its savory spices can be tasted in each potato chip bite.

"JOHN'S ROAST PORK is so honored to be one of three small businesses chosen as a finalist in their HERR'S POTATO CHIPS FLAVORED PHILLY CONTEST," John Bucci, owner of John's Roast Pork, said on Facebook. "Thanks to Herr's for choosing us & our loyal customers who have gotten us here!"

Tomato Pie

Source/Herr's Tomato pie flavored chips inspired by Corropolese Bakery in Norristown

Corropolese Bakery, located at 2014 Old Arch Road in Norristown, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly a century. The tomato pie chip combines the flavors of sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese.

"We have been working on something TASTY with our friends at (Herr's)," the Corropolese Bakery team wrote on Instagram. "We appreciate all the love and support for these Philly favs!"

