Herr's new ketchup and mustard chips are designed to be sandwich toppers

At some point in snack history, potato chips were promoted from supporting actors at lunchtime to part of the main attraction, adding a welcome crunch factor to otherwise soggy sandwiches. A Pennsylvania-based snack company is now hopping on the chips-on-sandwiches trend with its latest product.

Herr's, based in Chester County, has unveiled Sandwi-chips, a new line of condiment-flavored potato chips made to top sandwiches. The innovative products are now available at retailers that carry Herr's, but only for a limited time.

“We wanted to create a chip that is perfect for the occasion that most of us do already, putting chips on our sandwiches,” Ed Herr, Herr’s chairman and CEO, said in a release. “It’s a tradition we’ve seen throughout generations, especially once the weather warms up, and we’re excited to be the first company to make an extra bold chip that will deliver flavor and crunch to enhance sandwiches.”



Sandwi-chips come in flavors aptly based on sandwich condiments, including ketchup, mustard and sweet onion. Herr’s also released an exclusive spicy pickle flavor, available only at Wawa stores.



“When Herr’s came to us with the idea of creating Sandwi-chips, we knew Spicy Pickle would be the perfect flavor for customers to add to their hoagies,” Tammy Altman, product manager at Wawa, said in a release.

The single-serve chip bags are designed to provide an ideal chip-to-sandwich ratio. Six-packs are also available online for those heading to summer barbecues or picnics down the Shore.

Other companies are riding the wave of the potato chip sandwich trend as well. Sandwich franchise Subway recently paired up with chip company Lay's on a monster 12-inch potato chip that perfectly fit Subway's foot-long sandwich. The promotion was exclusively sold in Plano, Texas for a limited time.

Herr's, a family-owned business in Nottingham since 1946, is no stranger to unique chip varieties. The company frequently outsources flavor ideas to the public, including its "Flavored By Philly" contests which have generated unique products like Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips.

Here's an idea: Perhaps Wawa and Herr's could take a page from Subway and Lay's, and keep chip-sandwich lovers of the Philadelphia region well-fed with Shorti Hoagie-size chips.

