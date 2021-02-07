More Culture:

February 07, 2021

Bruce Springsteen urges Americans to unite in Jeep Super Bowl commercial

'We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground,' Springsteen says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Super Bowl LV Commercials
Bruce Springsteen Jeep commercial Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Network

'It's no secret. The middle has been a hard place to get to lately,' Springsteen says in the commercial.

Bruce Springsteen is calling on Americans to come together in a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The two-minute commercial, which was released ahead of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is set in Lebanon, Kansas, where the U.S. Center Chapel is located. 

The church is located at the exact geographical center of the lower 48 states, the New Jersey native explains in the commercial.

"It never closes," Springsteen says about the church. "All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle."

"It's no secret. The middle has been a hard place to get to lately," he continues.

During the commercial, Springsteen can be seen driving a vintage CJ-5 Jeep around the small Kansas town. The 71-year-old also describes the difference "between our freedom and our fear."

"Now fear has never been the best of who we are," Springsteen says. "And as for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from. It's what connects us, and we need that connection."

Springsteen concludes his message by urging Americans to unite and remember what we all have in common, rather than dividing over our differences.

"We need the middle," Springsteen says. "We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead."

The commercial is meant to remind Americans that "we are stronger than the obstacles in our way and invites us to remember all the ways we are connected as Americans," according to Jeep.

The commercial can be watched below.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Super Bowl LV Commercials Philadelphia Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Tampa Bay Bucs New Jersey Jeep Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Mental Health

Personalized screenings may help detect teens at risk of suicide, researchers say
Teen Suicide Risk

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: With Eagles fielding 'aggressive offers' for Wentz, a deal could be 'close'
Carson-Wentz_110120_KateFrese

Investigations

Bucks County traffic stop intercepts $4 million in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors say
Bucks Drug Bust Narco

Sixers

Mailbag: Sixers trade targets, Seth Curry's swoon, biggest needs moving forward
Josh_Harris_Daryl_Morey_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Art

Gritty posed nude for a 'French jawn' painting during Flyers game
Gritty Flyers Portrait

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved