Bruce Springsteen urges Americans to unite in Jeep Super Bowl commercial

Bruce Springsteen is calling on Americans to come together in a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The two-minute commercial, which was released ahead of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is set in Lebanon, Kansas, where the U.S. Center Chapel is located.

The church is located at the exact geographical center of the lower 48 states, the New Jersey native explains in the commercial.

"It never closes," Springsteen says about the church. "All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle."

"It's no secret. The middle has been a hard place to get to lately," he continues.

During the commercial, Springsteen can be seen driving a vintage CJ-5 Jeep around the small Kansas town. The 71-year-old also describes the difference "between our freedom and our fear."

"Now fear has never been the best of who we are," Springsteen says. "And as for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from. It's what connects us, and we need that connection."

Springsteen concludes his message by urging Americans to unite and remember what we all have in common, rather than dividing over our differences.

"We need the middle," Springsteen says. "We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead."

The commercial is meant to remind Americans that "we are stronger than the obstacles in our way and invites us to remember all the ways we are connected as Americans," according to Jeep.

The commercial can be watched below.