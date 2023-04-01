More News:

April 01, 2023

Bucks County detectives solve cold case murder from 1980

Investigators said Peter Eric Marschner shot and killed his business partner Richard Wheeler in Nockamixon Township over allegedly mishandling money

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Cold Cases
Bucks county cold case Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Bucks County detectives allege Peter Eric Marschner, who died in 2006, killed Richard Wheeler in Nockamixon Township in September 1980 over mishandling money.

Over four decades ago, the body of Richard Wheeler was found in a wooden property by a construction worker in Nockamixon Township. Prosecutors failed to identify Wheeler's killer for 43 years until this week.

Bucks County detectives finally pieced together the details to solve the cold case and figure out who murdered 34-year-old Wheeler.

Peter Eric Marschner, a business associate of Wheeler, is alleged to have shot the man four times in an ordered hit by a third man Leslie Schmidt, Bucks County Detective David Hanks, and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Cleveland said

Marschner, Wheeler, and Schmidt met in 1979 in a Connecticut prison and established plans to move to Bucks County after their release, where they would run a drug business making and selling meth. 

Wheeler began operating a meth lab in Nockamixon Township and lived on a camper on the property while Schmidt was still in prison, although he was funding the drug business. Marschner eventually reconnected with Wheeler in Bucks County after fleeing JFK Airport, where he was supposed to catch a flight to Germany after his prison release.

Investigators said that Wheeler mishandled $250,000 that was to be used to care for Schmidt's family while he served the remainder of a prison sentence.

Suspicions that Wheeler was spending the $250,000 personally instead of giving it to Schmidt's family led to Wheeler being shot. Detectives believe Wheeler was shot between Sept 8 and Sept 18, 1980.

An investigation into Marschner's criminal history led to a discovery that he was arrested in 1982 on drug conspiracy charges in New York under the name Charles McLaren. His fingerprints matched Marschner's from a 1977 arrest, which landed him in prison with Wheeler and Schmidt.

In 1983, witnesses alleged that a German guy killed Wheeler.

Marschner moved to New Jersey, started a family, and ran a limousine service before he died in 2006 at 68. Schmidt died in 2022.

"Although leads may go cold, it is so important for both the community protection and these families to be able to have a solution at the end of the day that they don't just disappear," sBucks County Deputy District Attorney Megan Hunsicker said. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Cold Cases Bucks County Crime Murders Homicides

Videos

Featured

Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year

Just In

Must Read

Government

North Philly block to be renamed after slain Temple University police officer
Christopher Fitzgerald Street

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Parenting

How to fill your kids' Easter baskets with healthier treats this year
Easter eggs

Phillies

Alec Bohm shines despite Phillies' Opening Day collapse
Alec-Bohm-Double-Phillies-Rangers-Opening-Day-2023-MLB.jpg

Movies

'Mean Girls' movie musical begins filming in Monmouth County
mean girls tina fey

Food & Drink

Order a free appetizer or dessert during Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved