February 19, 2023

Temple police officer shot and killed near campus; 18-year-old arrested in Bucks County

Christopher David Fitzgerald was shot while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect Saturday night, authorities say; Miles Pfeffer was taken into custody Sunday morning

An 18-year-old person of interest, Miles Pfeffer, has been arrested in Bucks County in connection with the death of Temple University police officer Christopher David Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was shot on Saturday evening while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect, authorities say.

A person of interest has been arrested in Bucks County in connection with the shooting death of a Temple University police officer that occurred Saturday night in North Philadelphia, authorities say.

Eighteen-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested Sunday morning at 7:12 a.m. in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County, 6ABC reported. It is currently unknown whether Pfeffer is the suspected gunman. 

The fallen officer has been identified as Christopher David Fitzgerald, according to a statement made Sunday by Jennifer D. Griffin, Temple University's Vice President for Public Safety. Fitzgerald was hired by the university on Oct. 4, 2021, and was a husband and father of four.

The suspect was taken into custody using Fitzgerald's handcuffs.

"That's a tradition that we do any time there is a fallen officer. We felt it was important to remember officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, Robert Clark said at the time of the arrest, according to NBC10.

The incident occurred Saturday night around 7 p.m. when Fitzgerald was on patrol and attempted to apprehend a carjacking suspect at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue. 

Students told 6ABC that they saw a fellow student get out of a black sedan when a male approached, demanding the car keys. Fitzgerald was shot in the head when he tried to intervene.

Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, Temple University president Jason Wingard said in a statement on Saturday.

"This loss comes at a time when gun violence continues its horrific impact on our city and our country," Wingard said in his statement. "Philadelphia and the nation are dealing with an unprecedented epidemic of violence, and the tragedy that took place tonight is a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community."

Temple community members are encouraged to seek support in the wake of the tragedy through the university's Tuttleman Counseling Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 215-204-1234.

