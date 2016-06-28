More Health:

June 28, 2016

Buying non-maternity clothes while expecting

Heading into my third trimester I still want to shop at my favorite boutique

Katie Gagnon
By Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parenting Katie's Baby
Carroll - Katie's Baby Knit Wit Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

As she advanced in her pregnancy, Katie was thrilled to discover that she could keep shopping at her favorite boutique, Knit Wit, even though it doesn't carry maternity apparel.

When my body began to require larger clothing, I was hesitant to buy maternity clothes. Throughout my pregnancy, I’ve embraced my new curves and am happy to show off my expanding belly, but I didn’t want to give up my style. I’ve realized that the clothes I wear when pregnant, while seemingly superficial, allow me to still feel like myself even when my body is going through a lot of changes. Much of my wardrobe comes from my favorite boutique, Knit Wit, which is co-owned by my uncle Donald Davidow. I really wanted to keep shopping there while pregnant, but I wasn’t sure if I could.

There are some maternity clothes that I simply needed to purchase, like jeans and bathing suits. But buying a ton of maternity clothing that I would wear for only a year seemed like a waste of money if I could buy larger sized clothing from Knit Wit that would fit comfortably during my pregnancy, and could be altered as necessary to fit postpartum.

Thanks to an afternoon with Knit Wit’s co-owner and creative genius, Ann Gitter, I was delighted to discover that a lot of apparel at my favorite shop still works for me. Ann is my stylist, fashion guru, life advisor and friend. Who better to turn to for help in figuring out what to wear while expecting? Here are some of the looks Ann put together for me in my 26th week of pregnancy, using Knit Wit’s summer inventory at its Center City shop.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Left- What to wear when you want to feel fabulous: NORMA KAMALI jumpsuit, BLUE PACIFIC scarf, MOYNA clutch, BALI necklace. Right- What to wear for dinner down the shore: MUCHE ET MUCHETTE dress, BUCKLE UP straw tote, PRIVATE LABEL BY KNIT WIT necklace

The blue Norma Kamali jumpsuit isn’t made for maternity, but it feels like it is. The center ruching is flattering on my baby bump and it’s made of a soft, stretchy material that’s really comfortable. Not only is this jumpsuit perfect for pregnancy, it’s also sophisticated and fun, especially paired with some fab accessories.

The black off-the-shoulder dress by Muche et Muchette is the epitome of what I want to wear this summer because it’s sweet, sassy and comfortable. This dress and bag can transition from city to beach to boat but I think it’s perfect for dinner at my favorite shore restaurant, Steve & Cookie’s.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Left- What to wear to when you dont feel like getting dressed: YOUNG FABULOUS & BROKE maxi dress, BALI necklace, CALLEEN CORDERO bag. Right- What to wear on date night: RAMY BROOK top, REBEL bracelet paired with JAMES JEANS Twiggy Maternity Jeans from ShopBop.com.

Somedays I really don’t feel like getting out of my PJs. This YF&B maxi dress is a great go-to outfit for running errands, grabbing lunch, or enjoying a summer evening. I love the Calleen Cordero bag because it adds a little punk rock to my mama-to-be style.

I have a few of these Ramy Brook Paige tops from my pre-pregnancy days, and continue to wear them while expecting. I pair the silk, sleeveless blouse with my favorite maternity jeans for a polished look when going out to dinner with my husband.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

What to wear with the ladies who lunch: CALYPSO ST. BARTH dress, SAVE MY BAG Hippy Clutch.

I love the style and print of this dress but I was a little skeptical about trying it on because I wasn’t sure if it would be too tight. Lucky for me it fit really well even with my 26-week bump. This dress is the perfect balance of pretty and proper, fun and flirty and I love pairing it with this cool Italian-made clutch and nude kitten heels.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Left- What to wear on the weekend: YOUNG FABULOUS & BROKE maxi dress, CURRENT/ELLIOT jacket, TKEES sandals, PAUL SMITH notebook, PRIVATE LABEL BY KNIT WIT necklace. RIGHT- What to wear for a night out with your girlfriends: NORMA KAMALI jacket, tank and fringe trimmed pants, REBEL earrings.

As I advance into my third trimester, comfort is key but I have no interest in sacrificing style. This YF&B maxi and Current/Elliot jacket are perfect for achieving both. And don’t forget a cute journal for chronicling your pregnancy!

Norma Kamali offers an incredible line of chic pieces made from the most amazing material. These pants are more comfortable than my yoga pants – and way more fun! The outfit is a great option for a night out with friends.

If you’re pregnant and don’t want to ditch your designer duds, are struggling to find things to wear, or have an important event coming up, I highly recommend you look at Knit Wit’s stores in Center City, Bryn Mawr and Margate or shop its online store. You may be surprised at how many non-maternity clothes are great options while expecting. I went to Knit Wit’s store in Margate, NJ a day before my best friend’s wedding in a panic after months of searching for a dress. One of the amazing saleswomen, Theresa, put me in an A.L.C. dress that was sexy, chic and most importantly, comfortable. She saved me from a total crisis and I’ll wear the dress long after I give birth.

Whether or not you’re pregnant, visit Knit Wit at 1729 Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia today through Friday, July 1, mention this article and you’ll receive 10 percent off your purchase. 

 Happy shopping!

Katie Gagnon

Katie Gagnon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parenting Katie's Baby Philadelphia Shopping Knit Wit Lifestyle Motherhood Fashion Pregnancy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles CB Ronald Darby thinks he'll be ready for Week 1
060619RonaldDarby

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Despite mounting injuries and a losing week, Phillies hanging around
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_060519_usat

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved