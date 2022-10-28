Caesars promo code: $1,250 first bet for Phillies-Astros World games

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will unlock a first bet of up to $1,250 for players to use on the World Series. This offer also includes a number of perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will go head-to-head in the World Series and you can click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to secure a massive new user offer. This includes a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars and more.

If you plan on betting on the World Series, Caesars Sportsbook will give you the largest potential first bet insurance on the market. That means you can choose any bet type and wager up to $1,250 knowing you'll get a second chance if your bet loses.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more for the World Series.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL activates huge World Series bet

The most lucrative new user promo in legal online sports betting is the Full Caesar from Caesars Sportsbook. This comes with a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you will get a second chance with a free bet token. You can use this on another game in the World Series or any other sports league.

Bettors who sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. To trigger these bonuses, you'll need to deposit $10+ and wager $10+ on your first bet. Tier Credits unlock higher tier levels in the program, while Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment, and more at Caesars hotels and resorts.

How to sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

If you want to register for the Full Caesar offer, you will need to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. The process is straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete. Here's how to get in on the action ahead of tonight's game:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL. Complete the sign-up process by filling in the necessary information. Choose any deposit method and add $10+ to your account. Select the Phillies-Astros game of your choice. Wager up to $1,250 on any game or player prop market.

You will receive cash winnings plus your stake back if your bet wins. However, if your first bet loses, you will get back up to $1,250 via a free bet token. You can use this token on any other game in any sports league.

MLB same game parlay offer

Any Caesars Sportsbook user can grab a 25% profit boost token to use on any qualifying World Series same game parlay bet. Players who navigate to the promos section can lock in this 25% profit boost token promo.

In order to qualify, the same game parlay must have minimum odds of +400 or longer. The maximum wager for this offer is $50, while the maximum additional winnings are capped at $1,000.

Get up to $1,250 in first bet insurance when you click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL.