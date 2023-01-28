Caesars promo code for 49ers-Eagles: Secure $1,250 bet on Caesars

Prospective bettors can lock-in the largest new user promo in the business with Caesars Sportsbook. Signing up via the links on this page and using Caesars promo code VOICEFULL is all it takes to get a $1,250 bet on Caesars for 49ers-Eagles.

The Eagles and 49ers are set to do battle in the NFC Championship Game and bettors can click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If your first cash wager loses, you'll earn a second chance via a bet credit of up to $1,250. Players in Ohio can click here and use code VOICE1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Brock Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to incredibly relevant this season. The 49ers have won 12-consecutive games and are just one win away from a Super Bowl berth. MVP finalist Jalen Hurts and the Eagles stand in their way. With a raucous crowd expected at Lincoln Financial Field, anything can happen.

Grab a $1,250 bet on Caesars when you click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Get a $1,500 bet on Caesars with promo code VOICE1BET if you're in Ohio by clicking here.

Caesars promo code activates $1,250 bet on Caesars for 49ers-Eagles game

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo will back any new player's first cash wager. The mechanics of the offer are straightforward, which makes the entire process of placing a first bet relatively stress-free. Players who sign up with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will be able to select any betting market and wager up to $1,250.

That means you could potentially wager $1,250 on the Eagles to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. At -155 odds, you'd earn a cash profit of just over $806 in addition to getting your $1,250 bet back. However, if the 49ers were to win, you'd receive a $1,250 bet credit to use on the Bengals-Chiefs game or any other game this week. Keep in mind that you do not need to wager the full $1,250 to qualify for this offer.

Odds boosts for the NFC Championship Game

Users of the Caesars Sportsbook app have grown accustomed to being able to find a lengthy list of daily odds boosts. That's certainly the case this weekend. Here are some of the best boosts for 49ers-Eagles:

• Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs & Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (+360)

• Christian McCaffrey Over 69.5 Rushing Yards & Over 4.5 Receptions (+375)

• Dallas Goedert Over 59.5 Receiving Yards & TD (+450)

• A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith Each Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (+475)

• Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (+475)

How to register with this Caesars promo code

If you want to get in on the action with a $1,250 first bet, you'll need to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Doing so should only take a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Make an initial deposit via online banking or another method. Select any betting market in the 49ers-Eagles game. Wager up to $1,250.

If your first cash bet loses, you'll get a bet credit to use on another game. A $10+ deposit and wager will also earn you 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. You can redeem your credits for hotel stays and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.