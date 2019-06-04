More News:

June 04, 2019

Man stranded on Camden County dam, rescued Tuesday morning

Emergency responders were called to the scene at Newton Creek dam

By Emily Rolen
Emergency responders in Oaklyn, Camden County, rescued a man trapped on Newton Creek dam on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters rescued a man who was stranded on a Camden County dam early Tuesday morning.

Somehow the man wound up on the Newton Creek dam along Black Horse Pike in the borough of Oaklyn. Emergency responders used a rope and ladder to hoist the man out of the dam around 2 a.m.

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon

6ABC reported the man had climbed onto the structure, but then became stuck as water levels dropped.

The video of the incident below shows the man climbing out of the dam with assistance from rescue crews. 

It's still unclear why the man was in the dam. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation for hypothermia.

Emily Rolen
