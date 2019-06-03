Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon

A 12-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department died Sunday morning while participating in the annual Cape May triathlon, a department spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Dennis "Denny" McDaniels, 36, of Northeast Philadelphia, went into cardiac arrest while taking part in the Escape the Triathlon & Open Water Classic.

Authorities said McDaniels went into cardiac arrest around 9:06 a.m. during the Olympic swim portion of the event.



EMS staff administered CPR on McDaniels before he was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House. He was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m.



McDaniels, who was a member of Ladder 15 in Frankford, leaves behind a wife and four sons.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine an exact cause of his death.