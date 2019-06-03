More News:

June 03, 2019

Wildwood police seek man who allegedly ran woman over with sports car

Witnesses say verbal altercation preceded Memorial Day weekend incident

By Michael Tanenbaum
Carroll - Wildwood Boardwalk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ.

Wildwood police have recovered the vehicle of a man who allegedly ran over a woman during Memorial Day weekend — but the 21-year-old suspect is still on the loose.

Authorities spoke with multiple witnesses about the May 24 incident, which occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Rio Grande Drive.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman, was stopped in traffic in the roadway when her vehicle was struck from behind by a white Dodge Challenger. When the two drivers exited their vehicles, a verbal altercation ensued before the driver of the Challenger attempted to flee the scene, police said.

The victim stood in front of the suspect's car, which moved forward slowly for several feet, pushing the victim back, witnesses said. That's when the driver quickly accelerated. The victim was pulled under the car and run over by at least one of its tires, police said.

The victim was treated by Wildwood Rescue and transported with multiple injuries to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. She has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Dalton Storms, of Franklinville. Police responded to Storms' residence and recovered the vehicle, but were unable to locate Storms.

As a result of the incident, Storms faces charges of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, police said.

Anyone with information about Storms’ whereabouts is asked to call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222.

Michael Tanenbaum
