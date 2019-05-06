Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run

A 25-year-old participant in Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run died after suffering a heart attack during the race, one of his employers said Monday.

The Upper Darby School District confirmed in a Facebook post that Brian Smart, an athletic trainer who worked with Upper Darby High School students, had a medical emergency during the run and later died.

Smart, of Hatboro, Montgomery County, was an employee of ATI physical therapy and had worked with athletics programs at several area schools including Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The world certainly lost a good one yesterday," Smart's father told the school district. "Brian really enjoyed working in (Upper Darby) ...working with you and the students of Upper Darby."