More News:

May 06, 2019

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run

Brian Smart, 25, worked as an athletic trainer at several schools in the region

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Deaths Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run Upper Darby School District /Facebook

Brian Smart, 25, died of a heart attack he suffered during the 2019 Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

A 25-year-old participant in Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run died after suffering a heart attack during the race, one of his employers said Monday.

The Upper Darby School District confirmed in a Facebook post that Brian Smart, an athletic trainer who worked with Upper Darby High School students, had a medical emergency during the run and later died.

Smart, of Hatboro, Montgomery County, was an employee of ATI physical therapy and had worked with athletics programs at several area schools including Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The world certainly lost a good one yesterday," Smart's father told the school district. "Brian really enjoyed working in (Upper Darby) ...working with you and the students of Upper Darby."

RELATED:  Heart attacks can happen to young and fit women – as South Jersey mother learned

"It is obvious that Brian was beloved by the students that he worked with, and we've been receiving messages all morning about his passing," the school district wrote. "More information will be made available as it is known about future services for those who wish to pay their respects, but, until then, please join the entire Upper Darby School District community in extending our thoughts and prayers to Brian Smart’s family during this time."

Two other deaths have occurred at the Broad Street Run since it began in 1980. Richard Lagocki, 45, of Philadelphia, died in 1998. Robert A. Massaroni, 29, a teacher from Holland, Bucks County, died in 2007. The event brings in about 40,000 participants annually.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with his loved ones," city officials and race organizers said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Brian suffered a medical emergency and was immediately transported to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. We are grateful to our first responders and the hospital staff who tried valiantly to save his life, and those who were there to aid and comfort his family. The entire city stands with Brian’s family and friends in the wake of their loss.”


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Deaths Broad Street Run Philadelphia Hatboro Upper Darby

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Crime

Former Pa. youth ice hockey coach pleads guilty in two states on sex abuse charges
Police lights arrests crime

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved