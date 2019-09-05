More News:

September 05, 2019

Camden woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of identical twin sister

By Michael Tanenbaum
A Camden County Police Department is seen in the city of Camden.

A Camden woman accused of fatally stabbing her identical twin sister in June pleaded guilty in court Thursday and could face up to ten years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Amanda Ramirez, 27, stabbed her twin sister, Anna, at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden on June 22, police said. The victim suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

In court on Thursday, Ramirez reportedly admitted that the stabbing occurred after a night of heavy drinking. She claimed she did not recall the origin of the dispute with her sister or how it escalated. She had previously denied responsibility and later stated that she acted in self-defense, according to the Associated Press.

Ramirez pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of manslaughter. She originally had been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

