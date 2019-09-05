Man reportedly shot to death at National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg

September 05, 2019
A man was found dead Thursday morning in a parking lot near Harrisburg's National Civil War Museum. Now, authorities are trying to figure out what happened.
The man was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Harrisburg Police Sgt. Kyle Gautsch. Police found the man's body early Thursday morning, when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man:
#BREAKING @HBGPolice Sgt. Kyle Gautsch says one male victim is dead after police we’re dispatched to the National Civil War Museum and found the man suffering from gunshot wound(s).— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 5, 2019
The cause is still under investigation. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RuN474yuuk
According to ABC27, a school bus driver was the first person to find the man's body. He told ABC27 it appeared the man was shot in the head.
It's currently unclear how long the man had been there, according to PennLive, and the man's identity has not yet been released.
While police remained at the scene Thursday afternoon, the museum has been open all day, according to PennLive. The museum is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, and is situated on eight acres of land.
Authorities brought a police dog to investigate the area near where the man's body was found, but the investigation is still "very much so in the early, preliminary stages", Gautsch said.
