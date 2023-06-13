Cannon reported stolen from Fort Mifflin in South Philadelphia

A 300-pound replica cannon on top of a 14-foot wall at Fort Mifflin in South Philadelphia has been reported stolen.

The one-inch bore signal cannon went missing between May 27 and June 4, officials from the historic fort said in a tweet Monday evening.

While it was not an antique, officials search for answers to a piece that is important to the former military base.

"We're a small nonprofit, and this is sort of a sentimental cannon for us," Beth Beatty, the executive director of Fort Mifflin, told 6ABC. "It had to be removed from this box and then removed down from the top of the wall," said Beatty. "Then it would have to be moved across the parade ground and loaded into a truck."



The cannon, which costs $3,000, does work, Beatty said.

Security cameras did not catch anyone removing the cannon. The police are investigating the incident, Fort Mifflin said.

Fort Mifflin is a historic fort on the Delaware River in Philly near the Philadelphia International Airport. The fort was initially named Fort Island Battery and was renamed after Thomas Mifflin, a Continental Army officer and the first governor of Pennsylvania.

Fort Mifflin played a significant part in the Revolutionary War, including the British sieging of the base from September 26 to November 16, 1777.

It was also a base for active service during the Civil War. Despite being used primarily as a tourist destination in the 1900s, Fort Mifflin played a part in the homefront efforts to support troops during World War I. It was named a national historical monument in 1915.

Fort Mifflin also served as a US Navy Ammunition Depot during World War II.

In 1962, Pennsylvania transferred ownership of Fort Mifflin to the city of Philadelphia, and it was named a National Historic Landmark in 1970.

Today, Fort Mifflin offers "guided tours, living history programs, and a wide variety of events, including group tours, education programs, historical reenactments, scout programs, and paranormal investigations," according to its website.

Anyone with information about the stolen cannon should contact Fort Mifflin at (215)-685-4167 or Philly police.