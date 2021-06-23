Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz named to USWNT roster for Tokyo Olympics

Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz are two of the 18 players tasked with reclaiming the gold medal for the U.S. women's national soccer team this summer in Tokyo, Japan.

The two local stars were named Wednesday to the USWNT roster for the Summer Olympics, which were pushed off by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyd and Ertz are among the group of 11 players who return from the team that lost in penalty kicks to Sweden in the quarterfinal round of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A total of 17 players from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning team will suit up when the Tokyo Olympics get underway July 23.

Making her fourth Olympic appearance, Lloyd will be the oldest Olympian in USWNT history when she turns 39 next month. Lloyd's fourth Olympics is tied for the most in team history.

The Delran Township, N.J. native has scored eight goals in 16 Olympic games for the U.S., the most of any player on this year's squad. Lloyd scored the only goals in the U.S. women's national soccer team's gold medal-winning games at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Lloyd has also starred for the USWNT in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which include a pair of victories in the latter two tournaments. The two-time FIFA Player of the Year became the first player ever to record a hat trick in a women's World Cup final when she scored three goals in the 2015 final against Japan. Lloyd was subsequently named the tournament's best player and earned the Silver Boot after recording six goals and one assist during the competition.

The South Jersey forward has scored 125 goals in 304 games for the U.S. women's national soccer team during her career. Her goals and appearances account for the fourth and third-most in USWNT history.

Lloyd currently plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League and resides in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County.

The 29-year-old Ertz, the wife of Eagles tight end (for now) Zach Ertz, will be making her second appearance for the USWNT in the Olympics.

The midfielder has played in 108 games for the U.S. women's national soccer team, including as a member of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning squads. Ertz was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Ertz, who currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is recovering from an MCL injury she suffered during a match last month. She's expected to be fit and ready to play when the Olympics begin later this summer.

The U.S. women's national soccer team won gold at the Summer Olympics in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.