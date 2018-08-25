Center City Antifa counter-protest to Blue Lives Matter march ends in arrests

August 25, 2018
Protesters at an Antifa counter-protest in response to a Blue Lives Matter march were arrested near City Hall on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
The Blue Lives Matter protest began at Independence Hall and was aimed down Arch Street towards Logan Square, WHYY’s Darryl C. Murphy noted from the scene.
The #BlueLivesMatter March is underway. About 20 people are marching down Arch Street toward Logan Square in support of police. @WHYYNews @BasSlabbers pic.twitter.com/ZdL6p5hLew— Darryl C. Murphy (@darrylcmurphy) August 25, 2018
As is evident from Murphy’s videos, and this photo from Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY, the march had a substantial police presence along its path:
Multiple arrested as counter-protesters and #BackTheBlue #BlueLivesMatter protesters find each outer in Center a city #Philly, this hour. (covering for @WHYYNews ) pic.twitter.com/dJr9bfmmmW— Bastiaan Slabbers (@BasSlabbers) August 25, 2018
At some point late in the morning, a counter protest began at City Hall, according to WHYY’s Taylor Allen who was on the scene:
The counter protests begin at City Hall going against the #BlueLivesMatter rally at the Liberty bell going on simultaneously @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/ZbOcQluSMV— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018
Once police arrived on the scene, the scene between protestors and police seemed to grow tense, according to Allen’s reporting, including at one point a chant about killing cops:
Hostile meeting. Antifa chants “eat the rich, feed the poor. Kill one cop, then kill more” @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/javN3FOSVh— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018
And then, Allen reported, arrests began:
People arrested at the Antifa counter-protest to #BlueLivesMatter march which is on its way to Logan Square @WHYYNews @TayImanAllen has more pic.twitter.com/1aPNPeuT1j— Darryl C. Murphy (@darrylcmurphy) August 25, 2018
The first arrests have been made @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/nkZCX79c14— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018
Among the Blue Lives Matter march crowd was Republican nominee for U.S. Congress Bryan Leib. Leib is running in Pa.’s 3rd District.
Earlier today, I walked with a group supporting #Philadelphia police. #ANTIFA tried to attack our group and ultimately attacked the police. They called me a Nazi, I showed them my star of David necklace and they laughed. So I'm a Nazi because I support police? pic.twitter.com/MX5cwUYN5B— Bryan Leib (@LeibforPA) August 25, 2018
The demonstrations ended a little after mid-day, according to Murphy.
