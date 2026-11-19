There's no question that Howie Roseman and the Eagles didn't have their best offseason as they attempted to add and subtract to a roster that won the NFC East last year and had hoped to contend for the Super Bowl in 2026.

Whether because of injury, unproductive play or both, many of the newcomers brought in by the Birds just haven't panned out, and that's why the Eagles are coming out of the bye at 2-7.

On the other hand, many of the players from the 2025 club who departed haven't exactly flourished in their new surroundings – well, except for one. (We'll get to to him in a moment).

It's safe to say the Eagles probably don't regret letting go of most of the players from last year who were shown the exit door but that they also didn't find good enough replacements.

Here's a quick look at how several key contributors from last season's division champion club are faring so far in the 2026 season:

Nakobe Dean, LB, Raiders

He's one of the few departures that the Eagles really miss. Dean is tied for the NFL lead in tackles, to go along with 1.5 sacks, 7 TFLs, 3 QB hits, 3 FFs and an INT. How many NFL players have at least 100 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit, 1 FF and 1 INT? Just him.

Even worse, the Raiders are getting Dean's elite level of defense while Jihaad Campbell has struggled and missed time from injuries. One of the few players Roseman let walk that came back to haunt him.

We got a tie for the No. 1 spot 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/yvwHQIOsQI — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2026

Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Panthers

He hasn't been lighting it up all season although he did just win the latest NFC Defensive Player of the Week award with 1.0 sacks, 3 TFLs, and a fumble recovery against the Saints. Last year's major trade deadline piece for the Birds leads the Panthers with 3.5 sacks, 5 TFLs and 8 QB hits in six games. He missed some time with hamstring issues and maybe wasn't worth the $30 million Carolina doled out for him, but on the flip side, his 3.5 sacks is more than Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt combined and the Eagles' pass rush hasn't been remotely as impactful as it was last season.

Cam Jurgens, C, Ravens

The Eagles have struggled on the inside of their offensive line since dealing away Jurgens after Week 4, but the Ravens haven't gotten any better either, and losing QB Lamar Jackson for a few months only makes it worse for them. They probably regret forking over a second-round pick for Jurgens but they'll never admit it, even if they're still seeing this:

Tart tried to throw Cam Jurgens back to Philly pic.twitter.com/ohXWHGLqhu — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) November 17, 2026

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

It might be a nightmare season for the Eagles but at least fans can take solace that their former disgruntled star wideout hasn't found greener pasture in New England, where he complained loudly enough to be traded to. Brown already spent four weeks on IR and has been a non-factor since returning, with just 7 receptions on 22 targets for 102 yards in his past three games. Brown averages a career-low 11.6 yards per catch and hasn't found the end zone yet. The Patriots just lost QB Drake Maye indefinitely with an ankle injury and last year's AFC champs are a real threat to miss the postseason, which Brown never did in Philly.





Jahan Dotson, WR, Falcons

In 10 games with Atlanta, Dotson already has more targets, receptions, yards and TDs than he had in either of his two seasons with the Eagles. He has 19 receptions for 416 yards – nearly twice his total of 262 last season – and 2 TDs while averaging a career-best 21.9 yards per reception. Doston has become a deep threat on his third team in four seasons, but the Eagles replaced his No. 3 WR role with a first-round pick and, frankly, Jerry Rice wouldn't be impactful in their offense right now.

Reed Blankenship, S, Texans

There's been talk that some of the Eagles' communication issues in the secondary are related to not retaining Blankenship, a key traffic cop in their 2024 Super Bowl run and great story, as undrafted free agent who started 50 games in Philly. Maybe there's some truth to that, but Blankenship has not been a stabilizing force for the Texans. Blankenship has played seven games, started just five, and Houston's No.1 ranked scoring defense from 2025 has dropped to 20th this season. The Texans are 3-6 and have allowed the NFL's sixth-most passing yards.

Sydney Brown, S, Falcons

The Eagles have been razor thin at safety all season, even pulling career nickelback Kenny Moore off the street to help at a position he never really played, but it's doubtful that Brown would have helped. He never fit into Vic Fangio's scheme and has only played 36% for a bad Atlanta defense that has allowed the NFL's fifth most yards and fifth most passing TDs.

Z'Darius Smith, EDGE, Falcons

With 4.5 sacks, 8 QB hits and 9 TFLs, Smith would be right up there with Nolan Smith Jr. as the Birds' best EDGE in 2026, but instead he's thriving on a bad Falcons defense.

A.J. Dillon, RB, Panthers

The Eagles haven't gotten what they wanted from their stable of fourth-string RBs, but the Panthers would probably say the same about Dillon, who is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on 17 carries and has 3 receiving yards on 2 catches.

Kylen Granson, TE, Titans

Like with the RBs, the Eagles aren't getting what they need from their TE group, but that doesn't mean they miss Granson, who has only played three games on a bad Titans team and has 1 total target and 0 receptions.

Johnnie Metchie, WR, Panthers

Remember how excited Eagles fans were when the team traded for the former second-round pick from 'Bama during training camp last year? Yeah, that faded fast as he played sporadically, catching 4 passes in 7 games before being traded to the Jets. Metchie is 15-158-1 this year as a Panthers reserve. The guess here is he'd be as unproductive as Hollywood Brown was in the Eagles' offense.

Fred Johnson, OT, Chiefs

What a reversal of fortune for the swing OT, who was waived last week by the 2-7 Eagles and then signed to the 7-2 Chiefs' practice squad. KC has been banged up at OT all season. Don't be shocked if Johnson gets on the field sooner than later for Andy Reid.

Jordan Davis, DT, Jaguars

Traded at the deadline, Davis didn't make his debut for the Jags last week as the team thought it would be best to give him a week of integration and rest. Davis will play this Sunday against a familiar team – the Giants, at MetLife Stadium. That means Davis will have played the Giants in back to back games for two different teams.

Cameron Latu, TE, Patriots

It's well known that the Eagles need blocking TEs and that Johnny Mundt has disappointed. Latu doesn't see the field much for the Patriots' offense but is a core special teamer, another area where the Eagles have struggled. Was it really worth keeping Grant Calcaterra over Latu?

Josh Uche, EDGE, Dolphins

Like he was last year with the Eagles, Uche has been OK with his team new. His 3.0 sacks are second on the Dolphins behind Chop Robinson, as are his 7 QB hits. He's been fine – and healthier and more productive than Greenard – but it's doubtful he would have been the savior for this year's disappointing Eagles edge rush.

Mekhi Becton, OT, Packers



OK, so he's not really a 'recent' former Eagle, but there were some calls from Eagles fans for the free-agent Becton as the o-line struggled miserably during the first half. Becton wound up signing with another team all banged up on the o-line, but this lowlight reel perhaps indicates why he wouldn't be such a great fit again in Philly (h/t @BookOfEli_NFL):

Mekhi Becton should never touch the field again and whoever thought he should, should be fired.



He played 3 snaps yesterday and it's some of the worst shit I've ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/ieBQZj28Al — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 16, 2026

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