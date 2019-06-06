More Culture:

June 06, 2019

Jim's Steaks opens outpost in Philly airport

You can get a wiz wit from the South Street expert now in PHL's Terminal C

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Jim's Steaks opened a cheesesteak kiosk in the Philadelphia International Airport.

Jim's Steaks on South Street is officially operating even farther south.

The always-crowded cheesesteak spot opened a kiosk in Philadelphia International Airport's Terminal C on Wednesday.

Now, travelers can get their cheesesteak fix before they leave the city, or if in Philly for a quick layover. 

RELATED: Yards Brewing opens ‘Takeoff Lounge’ in Philadelphia International Airport

Jim's is one of the Philly originals. It opened in 1976 on South Street and has been serving some Philadelphians' their favorite wiz wits since. It's also home to the "Philly Taco," which won't be available in the airport, obviously. Unless Lorenzo's & Sons moves in, too.

I wouldn't dare say that Jim's is the *best* cheesesteak in the city or even state my own preference for fear of retribution, but it's been highly ranked by Bon Appetit, Philly Mag, Thrillist, and Eater in the past.

PHL International has been stepping up its food game the last few months. Jim's joins the new Yards Brewing lounge, California Pizza Kitchen, and the forthcoming Bud & Marilyn's. 

