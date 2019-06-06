Jim's Steaks opens outpost in Philly airport

Jim's Steaks on South Street is officially operating even farther south.

The always-crowded cheesesteak spot opened a kiosk in Philadelphia International Airport's Terminal C on Wednesday.

Now, travelers can get their cheesesteak fix before they leave the city, or if in Philly for a quick layover.

Jim's is one of the Philly originals. It opened in 1976 on South Street and has been serving some Philadelphians' their favorite wiz wits since. It's also home to the "Philly Taco," which won't be available in the airport, obviously. Unless Lorenzo's & Sons moves in, too.

I wouldn't dare say that Jim's is the *best* cheesesteak in the city or even state my own preference for fear of retribution, but it's been highly ranked by Bon Appetit, Philly Mag, Thrillist, and Eater in the past.



PHL International has been stepping up its food game the last few months. Jim's joins the new Yards Brewing lounge, California Pizza Kitchen, and the forthcoming Bud & Marilyn's.

