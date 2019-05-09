California Pizza Kitchen opens at Philadelphia International Airport

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport now have another dining option now that California Pizza Kitchen opened up an outpost on Thursday morning.

The casual pizza chain, located in Terminal E, will bring breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails inspired by the flavors of California.

Adjacent to Gate E12, the restaurant has a full-service dining room and bar along with a to-go counter for quick bites and coffee before a flight.

The restaurant partnered with Miami-based Areas, which specializes in food and beverage services in the travel hospitality industry.

“We are very proud to partner with Areas to bring California Pizza Kitchen’s globally inspired menu to our traveling guests at Philadelphia International Airport,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO and president of California Pizza Kitchen. “Our second location with Areas and our fifth location in the greater Philadelphia area, we look forward to serving airport guests the same delicious, high-quality food and beverages and world-class hospitality that they expect from our traditional locations.”

Highlights of the CPK menu include hand-tossed artisan pizzas, salads, breakfast sandwiches and a crispy brioche French toast. The bar features hand-crafted cocktails and sangrias.

“We are excited about the new addition of California Pizza Kitchen," said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of Philadelphia Marketplace, which manages the airport's food and retail programs. "It is a perfect stop for travelers to enjoy great eating and a full dining room and bar in a first-class high quality environment."