April 18, 2019

American Airlines adds service from Philadelphia to Bentonville

The new route debuts in September

Michael Tanenbaum
An American Airlines plane lands at the Philadelphia International Airport. American Airlines is adding new flights from Philadelphia International Airport to destinations in Florida this winter.

Travelers in Philadelphia will soon be able to get a flight to the home of Walmart in Arkansas, airport officials announced Thursday.

Beginning in September, American Airlines will add service to Bentonville using its Embraer 175 aircraft.

The city is the sixth new domestic destination added by American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport this year. Flights will begin September 4.

Earlier in 2019, non-stop service launched for flights to Sarasota, Melbourne and Key West in Florida. New flights to Asheville, North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee will begin May 3.

Bentonville, the ninth-largest city in Arkansas, has an estimated population of about 50,000. Walmart opened its first distribution center and home office there in 1971. The company announced plans in 2017 to build a second home office there

“American’s focus on Philadelphia is making it easier for travelers in our region to get to more destinations and creating a convenient path for visitors to come to our city or connect through PHL on American’s network,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “We are pleased to add Bentonville to our route map and look forward to more flights to more cities.”

Michael Tanenbaum
