March 26, 2019

Mobile Passport Control debuts for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia International Airport.

Travelers arriving back in the United States at Philadelphia International Airport can now use a streamlined app to make customs declarations.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection officials announced the launch of the Mobile Passport Control app in Philadelphia, an extension of the Automated Passport Control kiosks already at the airport.

The MPC app is available at 25 airports around the country and allows arriving passengers to answer inspection-related questions prior to a CBP inspection. Eligible passengers will no longer have to fill out a paper customs declaration form. Using the app will provide shorter wait times when returning to the U.S.

"Customs and Border Protection remains committed to exploring dynamic technology and innovative public-private partnerships, such as Mobile Passport Control, to transform the traveler’s international arrivals experience,” said Casey Durst, CBP director of field operations in Baltimore. “Through our partnership with Philadelphia International Airport, travelers arriving from overseas to Philadelphia will have another processing option to use that has been proven to reduce wait times without compromising our important border security mission.”

The five steps to use the MPC app are as follows:

1. Download the Mobile Passport App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store prior to arriving
2. Create a profile with your passport information
3. Complete the “New Trip” section upon arrival in the United States by selecting the arrival airport and airline and taking a self-photo
4. Submit responses to inspection-related questions to CBP through the app to receive an electronic receipt with an Encrypted Quick Response (QR) code
5. Bring your passport and smartphone or tablet with your digital bar-coded receipt to a CBP officer

The MCP app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

