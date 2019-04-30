Frontier Airlines launches non-stop service from Philly to five U.S. cities

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched non-stop service from Philadelphia International Airport to five U.S. cities this week, celebrating the expansion with a series of events around the city.

The new flights from Philadelphia will go to Las Vegas, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, Raleigh-Durham and Pensacola, beginning with a Tuesday flight to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas flights will operate daily from Philadelphia. Flights to Myrtle Beach and Raleigh-Durham will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Pensacola flights will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To mark the occasion, Frontier is spending the week in Philadelphia: A bus tour stopped at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties on Monday and then the airline was at Dilworth Park on Tuesday for a giveaway contest involving cash and vouchers.

An event for military service members will be held Wednesday at the airport's United Service Organizations Center.

Frontier also plans to open a crew base at Philadelphia International Airport in the near future, which could lead to additional domestic routes.

The airport saw its largest uptick in passengers in more than a decade last year, driven in large part by an increase in domestic and international service from Philadelphia.

Frontier, which is fourth in total passengers among U.S. carriers, recently launched its Kids Fly Free program, allowing children 14 and under to fly free of cost to more than 100 qualifying destinations when accompanied by an adult.

The new routes from Philadelphia International Airport will fly on Airbus A320 aircraft.