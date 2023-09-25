Chestnut Hill's Fall for the Arts Festival returns for 38th year to Germantown Avenue

As fall has finally arrived, there are plenty of autumnal celebrations in Philly to visit, including Chestnut Hill's 38th annual arts festival.

Fall for the Arts Festival returns to Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove and Rex avenues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Philadelphians of all ages are invited to wander through the neighborhood, watch craft demonstrations and peruse an art market with more than 200 vendors.

Artists will line the streets with booths featuring paintings, etchings, photography, sculptures, pottery and jewelry. In Makers Village, visitors can watch artists and craftspeople showcase their processes.

At Stagecrafters Theater, located at 8130 Germantown Ave., guests can view live theater from Scene-N-Action Productions from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stiltwalkers, tarot cards and a photo booth also will be present.

Children can visit John S. Jenks School at 8301 Germantown Ave. to play at the playground, have their faces painted and do arts and crafts.

On a makeshift stage at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike, blues band Dukes of Destiny and brass band Variable Elements will play live music. Nearby, Hilltop Books, the nonprofit bookstore owned by Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library, will sell gently used books to raise money for the library.

Germantown Avenue from Willow Grove to Rex avenues will be closed to traffic throughout the day, so attending motorists should plan an alternative route.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Germantown Avenue from Willow Grove to Rex avenues

Philadelphia, PA 19119