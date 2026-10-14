Chestnut Hill ghost walk pairs lantern-lit stroll with live Halloween storytelling

Chestnut Hill’s Ghost Walk will send groups through the neighborhood into the evening on Saturday, Oct. 17, with lanterns lighting the way and costumed storytellers waiting at four stops along the route.

The walk begins at the Chestnut Hill Library and ends at Hilltop Books. At each stop, participants will hear a different spooky story performed live, with each one lasting about five to 10 minutes.

Organizers expect the full experience to take about an hour. The event is intended for ages 6 and older, and costumes are encouraged.

Five groups will leave the library at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Organizers added the fifth tour after last year’s Ghost Walk sold out.

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The route starts at the Chestnut Hill Library, 8711 Germantown Ave., and ends at Hilltop Books, 84 Bethlehem Pike. Refreshments will be available at the bookstore after the walk.

Tickets cost $10 per person or $25 for a family. Proceeds support the Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Tour times: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Starting point: Chestnut Hill Library, 8711 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Ending point: Hilltop Books, 84 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Length: About one hour

Age: Ages 6 and older

Tickets: $10 per person or $25 for a family

What to expect: Four live scary stories told by costumed storytellers along a short walking route

Costumes: Encouraged

Beneficiary: Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library

Find more upcoming events here.

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