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October 14, 2026

Chestnut Hill ghost walk pairs lantern-lit stroll with live Halloween storytelling

The Oct. 17 event runs from the Chestnut Hill Library to Hilltop Books, with four costumed storytellers and five evening tour times.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Family-Friendly
Chestnut Hill Ghost Walk Provided Courtesy/for PhillyVoice

Chestnut Hill’s Ghost Walk on Oct. 17 will lead groups from the Chestnut Hill Library to Hilltop Books, with four costumed storytellers stationed along the route.

Chestnut Hill’s Ghost Walk will send groups through the neighborhood into the evening on Saturday, Oct. 17, with lanterns lighting the way and costumed storytellers waiting at four stops along the route.

The walk begins at the Chestnut Hill Library and ends at Hilltop Books. At each stop, participants will hear a different spooky story performed live, with each one lasting about five to 10 minutes.

Organizers expect the full experience to take about an hour. The event is intended for ages 6 and older, and costumes are encouraged.

Five groups will leave the library at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Organizers added the fifth tour after last year’s Ghost Walk sold out.

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The route starts at the Chestnut Hill Library, 8711 Germantown Ave., and ends at Hilltop Books, 84 Bethlehem Pike. Refreshments will be available at the bookstore after the walk.

Tickets cost $10 per person or $25 for a family. Proceeds support the Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library.

Ghost Walk of Chestnut Hill

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Tour times: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Starting point: Chestnut Hill Library, 8711 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118
Ending point: Hilltop Books, 84 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Length: About one hour
Age: Ages 6 and older
Tickets: $10 per person or $25 for a family
What to expect: Four live scary stories told by costumed storytellers along a short walking route
Costumes: Encouraged
Beneficiary: Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Family-Friendly Chestnut Hill Ghosts

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