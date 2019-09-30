YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns with food, drink, live music

The Food Trust is ending its Night Market series after a 10-year run with one last event in Point Breeze on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the end of nighttime food truck festivals in Philly.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's YèShì Chinatown Night Market will return for its ninth year on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Enjoy a variety of food and drink vendors, plus live music, at the festival from 7 to 11 p.m.



Organizers have been posting updates about vendors on the event Facebook page. Look forward to delicious eats from The Little Sicilian, Yakitori Boy, Baby Blues BBQ, Bonjour Creperie, Sang Kee Noodle House, Bassetts Ice Cream and many more. Attendees can expect to see a unique blend of both Asian and Western foods.

Beyond food, there will be alcoholic beverages like beer, cider and sake for sale, too.

The evening festival will take place on 10th Street, between Arch and Vine streets, and Race Street, between 9th and 11th streets.



Thursday, Oct. 10

7-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

N. 10th St. and Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



