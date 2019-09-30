More Events:

September 30, 2019

YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns with food, drink, live music

The street food festival will take place Thursday, Oct. 10

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chinatown
Chinatown Night Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Chinatown Night Market on Oct. 10 will feature a range of vendors. Enjoy Asian, Mexican, French and American street food in the neighborhood from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be live music and shopping, too.

The Food Trust is ending its Night Market series after a 10-year run with one last event in Point Breeze on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the end of nighttime food truck festivals in Philly.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's YèShì Chinatown Night Market will return for its ninth year on Thursday, Oct. 10.

RELATED: Mexican restaurant Condesa, from the team behind Pizzeria Beddia, now open | Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood

Enjoy a variety of food and drink vendors, plus live music, at the festival from 7 to 11 p.m.

Organizers have been posting updates about vendors on the event Facebook page. Look forward to delicious eats from The Little Sicilian, Yakitori Boy, Baby Blues BBQ, Bonjour Creperie, Sang Kee Noodle House, Bassetts Ice Cream and many more. Attendees can expect to see a unique blend of both Asian and Western foods.

Beyond food, there will be alcoholic beverages like beer, cider and sake for sale, too.

The evening festival will take place on 10th Street, between Arch and Vine streets, and Race Street, between 9th and 11th streets.

YèShì Chinatown Night Market

Thursday, Oct. 10
7-11 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
N. 10th St. and Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Chinatown Philadelphia Family-Friendly Festivals Night Market

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved