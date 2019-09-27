Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood

The sixth annual Old City Fest will take place Sunday, Oct. 13.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. a portion of both Third Street and Arch Street will be filled with more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art.

Places like Franklin Fountain, Cuba Libre, Royal Boucherie and Continental will offer some of their best dishes. Neighborhood favorites such as Momo’s Tree House and Art in the Age will have outdoor stalls, and in a section designated "Independents Row" there will be handmade goods, including candles and jewelry.

Also, there will be a fashion show at 1:30 p.m. Models will show off styles from Old City boutiques, including Lost + Found, Smak Parlour, Vagabond and Blood Milk Jewels. Barnet Fair, a hair salon on Third Street, will be in charge of the hair and makeup for each look.



Over in the family fun zone, there will be tons of pop-up performances. Stop by to see juggling, magic, circus arts and puppet shows.

And that's not all. In addition, there will be live music and a paint-by-number activity with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The festival is free to attend, with all food and drink pay-as-you-go.

Sunday, Oct. 13

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

North Third Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from Second to Fourth)



