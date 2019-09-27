More Events:

September 27, 2019

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood

Expect circus performers, a fashion show and more than 100 neighborhood vendors to shop

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Old City Fest 2019 Courtesy of/Kyle Ober

Old City Fest 2019 will take place Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be live music, a fashion show, circus performers and more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. a portion of both Third Street and Arch Street will be filled with more than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art. 

Places like Franklin Fountain, Cuba Libre, Royal Boucherie and Continental will offer some of their best dishes. Neighborhood favorites such as Momo’s Tree House and Art in the Age will have outdoor stalls, and in a section designated "Independents Row" there will be handmade goods, including candles and jewelry.

RELATED: Stop by Franklin Square for family-friendly fun this fall | Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

Also, there will be a fashion show at 1:30 p.m. Models will show off styles from Old City boutiques, including Lost + Found, Smak Parlour, Vagabond and Blood Milk Jewels. Barnet Fair, a hair salon on Third Street, will be in charge of the hair and makeup for each look.

Over in the family fun zone, there will be tons of pop-up performances. Stop by to see juggling, magic, circus arts and puppet shows.

And that's not all. In addition, there will be live music and a paint-by-number activity with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The festival is free to attend, with all food and drink pay-as-you-go.

2019 Old City Fest

Sunday, Oct. 13
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
North Third Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from Second to Fourth)

Listed by

