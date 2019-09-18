Stop by Franklin Square for family-friendly fun this fall

Families looking for fall activities to do together should check out Franklin Square.

The park is bringing back Spooky Mini Golf – complete with fog, lights, music and decorations – from Thursday, Oct. 3, through Halloween.

It will be open Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. The price is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

New to the park, there will be a pop-up inflatable maze on Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitors can check it out between noon and 4 p.m. for $5 each.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 19, families can pick pumpkins to decorate from Franklin Square's pumpkin patch. They're free for little ones 10 and under. Also, the Lightning Bolt Express Train will make an appearance. Kids can ride for $4, while the price for adults is $5.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the train will return, as well as Trick-or-Treat Trail. Participants can follow a map to stops in the park to receive treats. The trick-or-treating fun is free for kids age 10 and under, and will take place noon to 3 p.m.

Visitors to Franklin Square can also watch the new fountain show featuring dancing water, LED lights and music by popular artists. Daytime performances run every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. Evening performances begin at 6 p.m. and run every 30 minutes until closing.

Franklin Square's seasonal hours are listed below.

• Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

• Nov. 1 through Nov. 13 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

• Nov. 14 through Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas)

The park is located at 200 N. Sixth St. You can find out more about upcoming activities at Franklin Square here.

