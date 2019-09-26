More Events:

September 26, 2019

Final Night Market of the season announces vendors

The food truck festival travels to different Philadelphia neighborhoods

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Night Market
Authentik Byrek is one of the vendors at the Night Market in Point Breeze Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The next Night Market will take place in Point Breeze on Oct. 3. Pictured here is a savory pastry filled with vegetables from Authentik Byrek, one of the vendors that will be there.

The final Night Market is coming up. To close out the 2019 season, the traveling food truck festival will visit Point Breeze on Thursday, Oct. 3. 

Last year's Night Market in the South Philly neighborhood was the most well-attended of 2018.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Fall Market setting up at Dilworth Park again this October

Ahead of the event, The Food Trust has announced all the vendors that will be in attendance – and it's a pretty good lineup.

Be on the look out for these three making their Night Market debut: The Clean Plate ClubCousin's Maine Lobster and Boomer's Kitchen and Catering.

Favorites like Authentik Byrek, Dos Hermanos Tacos, The Little Sicilian and Curbside Creamery will be returning (view the full list here).

And in addition, neighborhood businesses like On Point Bistro and Cafe Ynez will set up booths.

The evening will also include entertainment. Head to the Reed Street stage at 9 p.m. for the headliner, The West Kensingtons.

Night Market: Point Breeze

Thursday, Oct. 3
6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
20th and Federal streets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Night Market Philadelphia Food Trucks Point Breeze Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 4 matchup vs. Packers
1320922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Holidays

Founding Footsteps offers BYOB Holiday Lights Tour through Philly
Founding Footsteps Holiday Lights Trolley Tour

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved