Final Night Market of the season announces vendors

The final Night Market is coming up. To close out the 2019 season, the traveling food truck festival will visit Point Breeze on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Last year's Night Market in the South Philly neighborhood was the most well-attended of 2018.

Ahead of the event, The Food Trust has announced all the vendors that will be in attendance – and it's a pretty good lineup.

Be on the look out for these three making their Night Market debut: The Clean Plate Club, Cousin's Maine Lobster and Boomer's Kitchen and Catering.



Favorites like Authentik Byrek, Dos Hermanos Tacos, The Little Sicilian and Curbside Creamery will be returning (view the full list here).

And in addition, neighborhood businesses like On Point Bistro and Cafe Ynez will set up booths.

The evening will also include entertainment. Head to the Reed Street stage at 9 p.m. for the headliner, The West Kensingtons.

Thursday, Oct. 3

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

20th and Federal streets



