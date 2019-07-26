More Events:

July 26, 2019

For one day only, guac *is not* extra at Chipotle

The fast-casual chain is celebrating National Avocado Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Chipotle on Walnut Street Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Chipotle on Walnut Street in Center City.

We've all heard it before: guac costs extra.

Not on National Avocado Day, though. Chipotle announced guacamole is free on Wednesday, July 31. Hallelujah!

RELATED: Fans can celebrate Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" during dance party at MilkBoy | Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies

The popular fast-casual chain is offering one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée item when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online at chipotle.com.

So now National Avocado Day, a holiday you probably didn't even know existed, is something to look forward to this month.

