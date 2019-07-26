More Events:

July 26, 2019

Fans can celebrate Taylor Swift's new album 'Lover' during dance party at MilkBoy

Calling all Swifties! You don't want to miss this event welcoming in the singer's new era

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift to release new album "Lover" in August imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift to release her new album "Lover" in August.

Less than a month to go until Taylor Swift releases her seventh studio album, "Lover," which will drop Friday, Aug. 23.

To celebrate the Reading, Pennsylvania native's new era, Riot Nerd is throwing a dance party at MilkBoy in Center City.

RELATED: Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, so fans will have time to listen to "Lover" on repeat and pick out all their favorite bops beforehand.

At least every third song will be one of Swift's at the party. Songs by Selena Gomez, Panic! at the Disco, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello and Lorde will also be on the night's playlist.

Attendees can also expect a glitter bar, temporary tattoos, cat ear headbands and more on-brand goodies, while supplies last.

The dance party will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 online and will be $13 at the door. Only those 21 and older will be allowed in.

Shake It Off: Taylor & Friends Dance Party

Saturday, Aug. 24
Beginning at 10:30 p.m.
MilkBoy Center City
1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Taylor Swift Philadelphia Dancing Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved