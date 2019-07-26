Fans can celebrate Taylor Swift's new album 'Lover' during dance party at MilkBoy

Less than a month to go until Taylor Swift releases her seventh studio album, "Lover," which will drop Friday, Aug. 23.

To celebrate the Reading, Pennsylvania native's new era, Riot Nerd is throwing a dance party at MilkBoy in Center City.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, so fans will have time to listen to "Lover" on repeat and pick out all their favorite bops beforehand.

At least every third song will be one of Swift's at the party. Songs by Selena Gomez, Panic! at the Disco, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello and Lorde will also be on the night's playlist.



Attendees can also expect a glitter bar, temporary tattoos, cat ear headbands and more on-brand goodies, while supplies last.

The dance party will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 online and will be $13 at the door. Only those 21 and older will be allowed in.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Beginning at 10:30 p.m.

MilkBoy Center City

1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



