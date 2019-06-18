More Health:

June 18, 2019

U.S. News ranks CHOP as second best children's hospital in country

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Hospitals
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked second best hospital Thom Carroll /for PhillyVoice

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked second best in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

It's not a secret that Philadelphia is home to some of the best hospitals in the country, and now Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is now No. 2 among the best children's hospitals, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. 

The magazine released its 2019-20 Best Children's Hospital Honor Roll on Tuesday, ranking CHOP second best. CHOP moved up one spot from the 2018-19 list, when it ranked No. 3. 

The top 10 hospitals are selected based on the quality of care across multiple specialities. U.S. News scores hospitals using on a weighted system that examines outcomes, such as mortality and infections rates, clinical resources, and patient safety. 

The hospitals with the 50 highest scores in each specialty were also ranked. U.S. News conducted a survey in which the best board-certified physicians in a specific specialty list up to five hospitals that they think are the best hospital within their area of expertise.  

CHOP also ranked best in the country for its pediatric diabetes and endocrinology care and its pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery departments. Both received perfect scores. The pediatric hospital also ranked second best in the country for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery; pediatric urology; and pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. COPS pediatric orthopedics and neonatology department was finished third best in the U.S. 

Another Pennsylvania hospital also made the top 10 list, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was placed No. 8 overall and No. 3 in the specialty category for their cardiology and heart surgery department. 

Boston's Children's Hospital was ranked the best children's hospital in the country.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Hospitals Philadelphia Rankings CHOP Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Miles Sanders
060619MilesSanders

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Phillies

Phillies have worst third base situation in all of baseball with Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco_061719_usat

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved