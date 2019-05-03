More Health:

May 03, 2019

CHOP announces plans for new specialty center in Abington

The facility also will include an urgent care center

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Children's Hospital CHoP Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia plans to open a new specialty care and urgent care center in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Expected to open in February 2021, the center will span 37,000 square feet and include 20 to 30 exam rooms and a gym for developmental physical and occupational therapies. It also will house various ancillary services, including audiology, speech therapy, radiology and electroencephalogram testing.

CHOP officials formally announced plans at a Friday morning press conference.

The center is designed to provide specialty care to patients in eastern Montgomery County, lower Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.

Outpatient services initially will include cardiology, orthopedics, ENT, neurology, pulmonology, endocrinology and diabetes, and gastroenterology and nutrition. An urgent care center will offer after-hours care for children with mild or moderate illnesses and injuries.

The center, to be located at the intersection of Old York and Susquehanna roads, will join five existing CHOP facilities in Montgomery County. Additionally, a new inpatient hospital is expected to debut on the King of Prussia campus in 2021.

CHOP has more than 50 facilities located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Construction is slated to begin during the summer of 2020.

