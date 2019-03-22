This cider-based, canned cocktail is a fresh take on the Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz was the go-to cocktail in Philly bars all last summer, and with warmer weather slowly creeping into Philly, a new take on the classic cocktail – dubbed the Mezzo Spritz – could be the perfect sequel.

The canned cocktail, made in Chicago, is a departure from the recipe of the Aperol Spritz (which is traditionally prosecco, sparkling water, and Aperol), using cider from Michigan-based Virtue Cider instead and mingling it with sparkling water and botanicals for a blood-orange flavored drink just as fizzy and light as the usual spritz.