City appoints its first 'rat abatement manager' to rein in rodents

The city of Philadelphia already has managers who handle payroll, revenue and public property. But Adrian Jordan will be the first one focused on rats.

Jordan, who was until recently the vector control crew chief for the Department of Public Health, is stepping into a newly created role to oversee rodent-specific strategy. As the city's first rat abatement manager, he will tackle quality-of-life issues that bring the pests to commercial corridors and residential neighborhoods. That work will include close coordination with the city's public health, streets, sanitation, water and license & inspection departments, as well as the Community Life Improvement Program.

Along with a team of health inspectors, Jordan will conduct surveys in the most impacted parts of the city to assess the scope of the problem and advise residents on how to repel rats. The Carroll Park native will be knocking on doors in Castor Gardens, Oxford Circle and other parts of Northeast Philly to start.

"I’ve worked to fight rats in Philadelphia for more than twenty years, and I am looking forward to being able to work directly with colleagues from departments across the city to ensure that we are properly prioritizing this," Jordan said in a statement.

Though historic, Jordan's new position didn't come out of nowhere. It follows a City Council resolution adopted Oct. 8 urging various officials to "immediately prioritize and coordinate efforts to address the growing rodent infestation in the Lower Northeast section of Philadelphia." Residents have reportedly complained of "persistent rodent activity" due to poorly stored trash, vacant or neglected properties, abandoned cars and other factors.

PETA suggested a novel solution earlier this month that generated quite a bit of online chatter: birth control.

The Parker administration said Wednesday it had found no evidence of a spike in confirmed rat complaints, but appointed Jordan to demonstrate its "ongoing commitment to fight this public health issue that affects every city in the world." A public dashboard tracking complaints received, properties serviced and relevant contacts will soon launch online, officials added.

Numerous cities considered adding positions like Jordan's in 2023, after New York announced its first "rat czar." The role already existed in Chicago and other metro areas.

While Jordan begins the work of compiling rat data, the city is urging residents to keep their garbage in metal trash cans with tight lids, seal openings around doors and windows, and call 215-685-9000 if they spot a rodent.

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