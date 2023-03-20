More Sports:

March 20, 2023

Podcast: Evaluating the Sixers' chances to earn No. 1 seed

On a new episode of 'Clay Your Hands,' Kyle Neubeck and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Sixers' shot at the top spot in Eastern Conference.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Cavs-Sixers-March-2023 David Richard/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The Sixers are the hottest team in the NBA, winners of eight straight with the current MVP favorite on their team. Does that make them the best team in the Eastern Conference, and can they pass the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed prior to the end of the season?

On this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we get into that battle for the No. 1 seed, along with some discussion on how important a second-round win is, and I yell at Eliot Shorr-Parks for some positively insane Nikola Jokić takes.

I don't particularly want to be in the business of defending Jokić, but when you try to compare him to Ben Simmons, that's where I draw the line.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Audacy, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

