Podcast: Evaluating the Sixers' chances to earn No. 1 seed

The Sixers are the hottest team in the NBA, winners of eight straight with the current MVP favorite on their team. Does that make them the best team in the Eastern Conference, and can they pass the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed prior to the end of the season?



On this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we get into that battle for the No. 1 seed, along with some discussion on how important a second-round win is, and I yell at Eliot Shorr-Parks for some positively insane Nikola Jokić takes.

I don't particularly want to be in the business of defending Jokić, but when you try to compare him to Ben Simmons, that's where I draw the line.

