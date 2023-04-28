More Sports:

April 28, 2023

Podcast: The latest on Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Celtics matchup and pressure on Philly's core

On the latest episode of 'Clap Your Hands,' Kyle Neubeck and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss Joel Embiid's injury status and preview the Sixers-Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Embiid-Nets-Playoffs-2023 Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

Sixers star Joel Embiid hits the deck in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs' first round against the Brooklyn Nets.

We're just three days out from arguably the biggest Sixers series in over 20 years, with the present and future of the franchise resting on their performance against the Celtics. And yet, we still don't know what sort of shape Joel Embiid will be in for Game 1, as the team guards information regarding the state of his sprained knee.

In the latest episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we discuss Embiid's injury status, the mental hurdles he has to clear in this series, and then get into the individual battles and quirks that will define this series.

As previously discussed here at PhillyVoice, the play of Philadelphia's backcourt will play a gigantic role in round two. Can Tyrese Maxey pull out of a season-long tailspin against the Celtics? That could be a defining question of the series, before we get to concerns over Boston's ability to stretch the Sixers out on defense.

There's also the matter of Doc Rivers, the former Celtics head coach who will lead the way for Philly in this series. Can rivers shake off some demons of playoff past and stick to the principles that helped them succeed this season, or will it be the same old story for Rivers in the playoffs?

We get into all of that and more. You can subscribe to the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or any other place you get your podcasts if you so choose.

