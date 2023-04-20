Podcast: The Sixers have a golden opportunity in Brooklyn

Up 2-0 in the series, the Sixers are the less desperate team as their first-round series heads to Brooklyn. But there is urgency for Philadelphia to kill this series off sooner rather than later, with more consequential series looming on the horizon.

A Game 3 preview, and the stakes at hand during their trip to New York City, are the subject of Thursday’s edition of the Clap Your Hands podcast.

We discuss how the Sixers would benefit from sweeping the Nets, what adjustments to expect from Brooklyn, Thursday morning’s look at the finishing issues for James Harden, and more.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, if you please.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports