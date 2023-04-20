More Sports:

April 20, 2023

Podcast: The Sixers have a golden opportunity in Brooklyn

In a new episode of "Clap Your Hands," Kyle Neubeck and Eliot Shorr-Parks preview the Sixers' Game 3 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Nets-Playoffs-Game-2-Tyrese-Maxey Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey during the team's Game 2 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Up 2-0 in the series, the Sixers are the less desperate team as their first-round series heads to Brooklyn. But there is urgency for Philadelphia to kill this series off sooner rather than later, with more consequential series looming on the horizon.

A Game 3 preview, and the stakes at hand during their trip to New York City, are the subject of Thursday’s edition of the Clap Your Hands podcast.

We discuss how the Sixers would benefit from sweeping the Nets, what adjustments to expect from Brooklyn, Thursday morning’s look at the finishing issues for James Harden, and more.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, if you please. 

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Brooklyn Nets James Harden Joel Embiid Doc Rivers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Morey's Piers markets summer jobs in Wildwood with seagull poop theme
moreys seagull ad

Sponsored

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

Adult Health

Four signs that your allergy medicine is no longer working and what to do
Allergy Medications

Phillies

Five awards from the Phillies' series win over the White Sox
Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-White-Sox-April-2023

Food & Drink

Spread Bagelry plans expansion to Philly suburbs, South Carolina and Georgia
Spread Bagelry Expansion

Entertainment

Tegan and Sara, Old Crow Medicine Show lead 2023 XPoNential Music Festival lineup
WXPN Music Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved