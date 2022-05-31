Coatesville man charged with double-homicide, death of unborn child

Two women, one of them five months pregnant, were killed Sunday night following a domestic dispute in Valley Township. The unborn child did not survive and the gunman has been charged with homicide in all three deaths, Chester County prosecutors said.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, of Coatesville, was arrested in East Bradford Township about an hour after the shooting, police said. Kallie had carjacked another man at gunpoint in an effort to evade authorities who were investigating the shooting.

Around 9:20, Coatesville police responded to the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street for a report of a domestic incident. Investigators spoke with Kallie and one of the victims before leaving the area.

Thirty minutes later, Valley Township police responded to the 300 block of East Glencrest Road for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found two women in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. In the back seat, a 22-month-old child was uninjured.

The pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other woman was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the ages of the victims.

After police responded to the report of a carjacking, investigators were able to locate and pursue Kallie in Caln Township around 11:00. When Kallie exited the vehicle, he held a gun to his head, police said. Authorities were able to negotiate with him to put the weapon down.

“These senseless and tragic murders of two women and an unborn child should outrage everyone. Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and our homes and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. "We will do everything in our power to hold Mamadou Kallie accountable for these premeditated, intentional and cold-blooded murders.”



Kallie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.