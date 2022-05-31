Abandoned horse found wandering North Philly rescued by residents and animal control

Large farm animals wandering the streets aren't a common sight in Hunting Park, but this didn't stop residents from stepping up to help a horse who was abandoned in the neighborhood on Monday.



The steed, who is now named Darien since he was found on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, was abandoned by someone who bought him earlier in the day.

The person who briefly owned Darien decided to not bring him home because the horse didn't have shoes on his back feet, 6ABC reports. He was on the street for about three and a half hours.

Hunting Park residents cared for the horse by keeping him cool and out of danger until the Animal Control and Care Team of Philadelphia.

Then, he was loaded onto a trailer and brought to a stable belonging to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned," animal control tweeted. "He’s very underweight and will need some extra (tender love and care)."

The horse will not be up for adoption, as he will need additional medical care, the organization wrote in a

. Animal control is currently looking for a rescue that can take Darien.

It also said that while it's technically legal to own a horse in Philadelphia, it's challenging and expensive to care for a draft animal like that in the big city.

But that doesn't mean Darien was the only horse in North Philadelphia on Monday.

The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club was founded in 2004, but the Black cowboys who make up the organization and their tradition of raising and riding horses in North Philadelphia goes back more than a century.

Today, the club's mission is to provide outdoor recreation and life skills to the neighborhood's kids through equestrian sports.

The group with stables in Strawberry Mansion is featured in the Netflix movie "Concrete Cowboy," which came out last year.

That exposure helped the club raise more than $350,000 on GoFundMe to continue its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the page was started in June 2020, the club's founder Ellis Ferrell had been paying out of pocket to keep it up and running.