More News:

May 30, 2022

New Jersey to stop arresting people for low-level bench warrants

Before the policy change, residents could be taken into custody for infractions like an unpaid traffic ticket

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Warrants
NJ Bench Warrants Source/Flickr Creative Commons

Police officers in New Jersey will no longer arrest people for low-level bench warrants in most cases. They're given to people who neglect to pay for traffic tickets and similar offenses.

New Jersey residents with outstanding traffic tickets or unpaid fines for other low-level offenses no longer need to worry about getting arrested.

In most cases, police will no longer take people with municipal court bench warrants into custody if their bail has been set at $500 or less, the state's Acting Attorney General Matthew Pitkin announced last week.

These warrants are usually given for missing a court date, not paying money owed for breaking traffic laws or municipal codes and other low-level offenses.

Pitkin said the current rule which requires these people to be arrested is problematic and wasteful. Instead, he wants officers to issue people a new court date and release them at the scene.

"Not only is the possibility of arrest at any moment disruptive to a person’s life, it can also heighten the tension surrounding interactions with law enforcement, increasing the possibility of more volatile encounters," the attorney general said.

Jeanne LoCicero, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union's New Jersey branch, agrees.

"Ending arrests for bench warrants in these cases helps move us away from an overly harsh criminal legal system where a burdensome process amounts to punishment, especially for people who can’t afford fines or bail," she said.

Since there are hundreds of thousands of outstanding bench warrants in New Jersey, another motivator for the new policy is cutting down on the time and resources law enforcement officers spend arresting people.

The new policy is also good for officers, said Patrick Callahan, the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

“Giving troopers the ability to expand their discretion for low-level offense bench warrants will significantly decrease the amount of time spent on the side of the road during motor vehicle stops and pedestrian contacts," he said. "This will limit the potential for crashes and keep our troopers and the public safer during those interactions,”

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Warrants New Jersey South Jersey Court Traffic Accidents Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise
Limited - Happy Valley

Take a craft beverage tour in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Business

Four Starbucks stores in Philly vote to unionize as part of nationwide movement
Starbucks Unionization

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Adult Health

Why it's important to disclose marijuana use prior to surgery
Marijuana use sedation

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Post draft edition
052722NickSirianni

Opinion

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson rejects fan requests for school shooting episode
Abbott Elementary Uvalde

Food & Drink

Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ organizations for Pride Month
FCM Cocktails for a Cause

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved