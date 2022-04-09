Colts to sign former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod intends to sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. McLeod post Instagram stories that confirm the move. For example:

The Eagles signed McLeod in 2016, and in his six years in Philadelphia he played in 75 regular season games and five playoff games, all starts.

Both McLeod and his 2021 starting safety counterpart Anthony Harris entered this offseason as unrestricted free agents. It felt like McLeod would be the more likely player of the two to return, but when the team signed the slightly younger Harris back on a one-year deal, McLeod's chances of remaining in Philadelphia became much less likely. McLeod will turn 32 in June, and his snap counts decreased as the season wore down last season.

McLeod helped the Eagles win a Lombardi trophy, with his most consequential play coming in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, when he made a huge tackle on Brandin Cooks on a 3rd and 2 inside the red zone. Watch how quickly he reads and reacts to this play:

That play saved seven points, as the Pats missed a field goal on fourth down.

McLeod also made a huge play against Atlanta in the divisional round, when he diagnosed and called out the Falcons' play, pre-snap. Watch him react when the Falcons' tight end goes in motion.

McLeod was an incredibly smart player, a leader in the locker room, and a philanthropist off the field.

