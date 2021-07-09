More Culture:

July 09, 2021

Coney Shack expands from New York City to University City

Hot dogs and tacos are on the menu at the new eatery

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Coney Shack Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Coney Shack is now open at 3818 Chestnut St. The new eatery serves classic American and Mexican dishes – like hot dogs and tacos – with a Southeast Asian twist.

Lawrence Mach and Michael Tang's Coney Shack has opened its first location outside New York City.

Philadelphians now can order hot dogs and tacos from the new eatery in University City.

Coney Shack combines Mexican and American street food favorites, with a Southeast Asian twist.

It's starting out as a BYOB in the 1,500-square-foot space, with indoor dining for 20 people and outdoor seating for eight people.

Coney Shack began as a food cart in a Coney Island parking lot back in 2013, then hit the road as a traveling food truck in 2015. In 2017, Coney Shack opened a brick-and-mortar site at 152 W. 52nd St. in New York City. A year later, Coney Shack opened a storage container pod-kitchen in the heart of Times Square.

Menu items include five spice calamari tacos, lemongrass chicken tacos, grilled elote and a build-your-own bowl, burrito and quesadilla. 

One must-try dish is the Mach Dog, with Vietnamese caramelized pork, crispy onion strings, Mexican cheese melt, sweet chili spicy mayo, scallion and toasted sesame. The cheese is melted using a blow torch at the front of the open-air kitchen.

Coney ShackCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The Mach Dog at Coney Shack.

 Coney Shack is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Delivery currently is available through Grubhub, and will be available through Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar and Doordash starting next week.

Find the new eatery at 3818 Chestnut St.

Coney ShackCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Chef, partner and founder Lawrence Mach stands outside Coney Shack in Philadelphia.


