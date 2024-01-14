Cowboys get embarrassed, eliminated from playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys, for the 28th consecutive season, will not win the Super Bowl.

Dallas was eliminated from the postseason on Sunday, as the Packers took them down 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. It wasn't as remotely close as that score indicates. Green Bay, behind a franchise quarterback performance from Jordan Love, three touchdowns from Aaron Jones and defensive playmaking, leaped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

Dak Prescott tossed this absolutely beautiful pick-6:

The lone bad effect here for the Eagles is that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will likely fire Mike McCarthy this week. I'd wager a guess that ol' Jerry has Bill Belichick's number on hand...

As wild as this late-season collapse has been in Philadelphia, the Cowboys' loss opens an opportunity for an Eagles home playoff game next weekend if, and a big if at that, the Birds can beat the Buccaneers on Monday night. If the Rams upset the Lions in Detroit and the Eagles pull through against the Bucs, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and co. would come to Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles fans, take solace in the fact that even if the Birds lose in Tampa, their season will have lasted one day longer than the Cowboys'.

