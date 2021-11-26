More Sports:

November 26, 2021

The Cowboys lost

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Cowboys CB Anthony Brown committed like 30 penalties against the Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys played a football game on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they lost. This is good news for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are now only two games back in the NFC East. Dallas has lost three of their last four games, while the Eagles have won three of their last four.

An updated look at the NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Division record GB 
 Cowboys7-4 2-0 
 Eagles5-6 0-1 
 Football Team4-6 1-0 2.5 
 Giants3-7 0-2 3.5 


The Eagles will only be 1.5 games back of the Cowboys if they are able to beat the New York Giants on Sunday. The Birds are 3.5-point favorites in that matchup. A look at the Eagles' and Cowboys' remaining schedules:

 WeekEagles Cowboys 
 12At Giants (3-7) (Lost to Raiders) 
 13 At Jets (2-8) At Saints (5-5)
 14 BYE At Football Team (4-6)
 15 Football Team (4-6) At Giants (3-7)
 16 Giants (3-7) Football Team (4-6)
 17 At Football Team (4-6) Cardinals (9-2)
 18 Cowboys (7-4) At Eagles (5-6)
 TOTAL0.377 0.484 


At one point this season, the Eagles were 2-5, and the Cowboys were 5-1. A few weeks later, it's pretty incredible that the Eagles are legitimate threats to win the NFC East.

