Cowboys' Micah Parsons shouts out Jalen Carter on social media

The early returns on Jalen Carter two games into his NFL career are as good as anyone could've expected. Carter led all defensive tackles in Week 1 with seven pressures and was disruptive again on Thursday Night Football in a win against the Vikings. On a national stage, with the whole football world watching, Carter and the Eagles' defensive front made their case for being the best unit in the sport.

One person who definitely took notice is Cowboys linebacker and former Penn State Nittany Lion Micah Parsons. When a video of Carter blowing by Vikings offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann went viral, Parsons took to the website formerly known as Twitter to share his praise for Carter:

How do Cowboys fans feel about that? Could you imagine the reaction in Philly if, say, Jordan Davis was thirsting after Trevon Diggs online? People would be furious.

This isn't the first time Parsons has had such a charged reaction to Carter and the Birds.

On a live stream of Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft back in April, Parsons was featured on Bleacher Report along with Eagles receiver A.J. Brown as Philadelphia was making the Carter pick. "I'm just so sick to my stomach right now," Parsons said after the Eagles traded up to land Carter at ninth overall.

Tough break, Texas!



The Birds' first matchup with Dallas this season comes in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans are hoping that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shares a similar sentiment about Carter after Thursday night's game.

