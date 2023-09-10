Police share new photos of a clean-shaven Danelo Cavalcante as manhunt continues

Police shared new photos of Danelo Cavalcante Sunday morning as the hunt for escaped convict entered its tenth day. Cavalcante was spotted near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, police said. He is no longer believed to be in that area, according to an update from Pennsylvania State Police posted to social media early Sunday afternoon.

The new images of Cavalcante show the convicted murderer with a clean-shaven appearance and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. Police said in a tweet that he was also wearing green prison pants and white shoes.

Cavalcante is also believed to be driving a 2020 white Ford transit van with a refrigeration unit on top, police said. Authorities also shared a photo of the van on Sunday morning. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate with the registration number ZST-8818.

Phoenixville is about 25 miles away from Chester County Prison, where Cavalcante was being housed after being convicted of killing his girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He was reportedly due to be transferred to a state prison to serve a life sentence for the killing.





The update on Cavalcante's appearance and potential whereabouts came ten days after he escaped Chester County Prison by crab-walking up a wall in the facility and then squeezing through razor wire to get onto the roof of the building. A video released earlier this week shows Cavalcante scaling the wall prior to escaping. It took prison personnel 45 minutes to notice the inmate was missing. A prison guard who was on duty at the time of Cavalcante's escape was reportedly fired on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Cavalcante was captured on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens, prompting the 1,100-acre botanical garden to close for several days. Schools in nearby Kennett Consolidated School District and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District also shut down as the manhunt for Cavalcante continued.

More than 400 people have been searching for Cavalcante, including local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to dial 911 or call the tip line at 717-562-2987.











